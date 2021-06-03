Brendel named Kettering Health Troy president

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners heard from Kettering Health Troy President Eric Lunde Thursday regarding Lunde’s upcoming departure from KHT.

Lunde introduced Michael Brendel as his successor.

According to a press release from KHT, Brendel has held multiple roles at Kettering Health, most recently serving as vice president of patient care services at Sycamore Medical Center in Dayton. From 2010-2015, Brendel served as director of the heart and vascular service line before being promoted to vice president of Kettering Medical Center’s clinical services.

Brendel received training as a radiology technician at Kettering College and went on to become a registered nurse, the press release states. He earned a master’s degree in Healthcare Leadership from Parkville University in Missouri.

Lunde, who joined Kettering Health in 2016, said he is resigning as president after accepting a new position within a healthcare system in Florida.

In other business during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners heard from Mike Cantrell, executive director of Rite of Passage, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth, regarding the possibility of opening a therapeutic youth center for girls in the current location of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility on North County Road 25-A in Troy, finalized details of which are to be determined.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of licensing for Cisco Threat Defense and AnyConnect for Miami County network firewalls. This software offers visibility and control to identify which devices are accessing the network and includes security services such as remote access, web security features and roaming protection. The licensing is good for three years, and the total cost is not to exceed $25,875.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of licensing for Cisco Umbrella for enhanced network and internet-based threat protection. This is a Cloud-based service that provides additional layers of security for the county’s network and resides outside of the network space. The licensing is good for three years, and the total cost is not to exceed $49,999.95.

• Commissioners authorized the Common Pleas Court to submit a grant application to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for a one-time additional SFY 2021 Specialized Dockets Subsidy Project, which is retroactive to July 1, 2020. The additional one-time funds would be used to offset the payroll costs for specialized dockets staff members, and can also be used to pay for clinical services provided by OhioMHAS-certified addiction and/or mental health providers, medication-assisted treatment medications, urinalysis, and recovery supports.

• Commissioners authorized a change order to the contract with Ranger Earthworks LLC for the village of Casstown various streets reconstruction project for an increase of $254,803.14, as recommended by Miami County Department of Development staff, the village of Casstown, and the project engineer. This change order is due to unforeseen changes in quantities needed due to poorer than anticipated conditions of existing infrastructure discovered during construction and the addition/extension of water lines and valves under the new sidewalks so that the sidewalks would not need to be reconstructed or repaired at a future date. This project is being funded by the village of Casstown.

• Commissioners authorized the sanitary engineer to negotiate with Access Engineering Solutions LLC, of Celina, to provide the professional services for the design of the Camp Troy Pump Station upgrades project.

• Commissioners set a hearing date of Tuesday, June 17, 2021, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for zoning request applications.

• Commissioners authorized an employee requisition for a full-time planner for the Department of Development, with a pay range of $17.96 to $27.73, dependent on qualifications.

• Commissioners voted to terminate the agreement with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for the provision of law enforcement services/regular uniformed deputy sheriff at the Miami County Animal Shelter, effective June 5, 2021.

• A bid opening was help for the 2021 CHIP Seal Program, with two bids received from Wagner Paving Inc. and Ray Hensley Inc., of Springfield.

• Commissioners entered into executive session to discuss personnel/discipline, after which they voted to approve a four-shift suspension, without pay, for call center dispatcher Jennifer Steffano.

• Commissioners entered a second executive session to discuss personnel/employment, with no action taken.