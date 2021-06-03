ACES students complete degrees

MIAMI COUNTY — On May 27, Jeff Vaughn, manager for the Achievement Center for Educational Success (ACES), congratulated the 17 high school graduates who completed their schooling through ACES. The keynote speaker was Josh Meyer, principal of Covington Schools. Meyer commended the graduates for not only overcoming great personal obstacles to obtain their degree but also finding employment; the majority of students are already working. He urged them to maintain relationships with the positive community representatives who have helped them along the way.

The 17 graduates received diplomas from their Darke and Miami County school districts. On hand to commend the graduates were:

Mike Gray, superintendent Darke County ESC and Chelsea Meyers, a counselor sponsored by the ESC; Dave Larsen, superintendent, Miami County ESC, Josh Meyer, principal, and Karen Brackman, guidance counselor, Covington Schools, Todd Gentis, principal, and Matt Rutledge, guidance counselor, Miami East.

Vaughn commented that this is the fifth year ACES has served Miami County youth, and 169 youth have participated. He thanked the many community members who have assisted with resources, such as recovery and nutrition. Vaughn especially recognized the schools supporting the program, Sandy Kinder, art teacher, and Spencer Peltier of Thrivent, who provided funding for parting gifts for seniors.

Deron Johns, the ACES teacher for Miami County, presented awards to the 17 graduates and attendance, most improved, and most credits earned awards to other participants. He urged them to return and keep in touch.

Vaughn expressed admiration for all of the graduates and participants who, during this especially trying year with COVID-19 issues, kept coming every day and doing their work. He said they demonstrated true resilience that will stand them in good stead throughout their lives. He also thanked Johns for the many miles he put in visiting students at work and home during the pandemic to support them in their goal.

Graduating seniors:

Bradford: Olivia Lutz

Covington: Alexandria Baker, Bryanna Ballard, Hunter Basye, Sarah Kantzer, Harley O’Reilly, Weston Partin, Logan Lowe

Miami East: Brandon Kessler, Abigale Peterson, Sophia Stuchell

Milton Union: Austen Smith

Piqua: Nakia Brooks Chase Keith

Sidney: Jeffrey Jackson

Tippecanoe: Harley Nall, Nick Price

For more information about the ACES program, visit www.corsp.org.