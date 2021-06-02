Lunch on Us needs support, volunteers

TIPP CITY — Lunches will be provided to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township beginning June 7 and ending on Aug. 13. There will be no lunches available on July 5 due to the holiday.

Lunch On Us is one of the many social service programs offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services. Each summer, TMCS provides lunches for local children at no cost. Lunches are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Tipp City United Methodist Church. For those children that cannot come into town, TMCS also has several drop-off locations. A complete delivery route with approximate times is located on the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

TMCS social services coordinator Carol English said she is grateful for the support of the community including Tipp City Schools, Thrivent Financial/Matt Buehrer, Tipp City Area Foundation, Needy Basket, United Way, Tipp City United Methodist Church, local churches, businesses and individual donors.

TMCS is dependent on the generosity of the community to support the LOU program each year. If you would like to donate items for this program, contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 or visit the TMCS website for a list. Volunteers are also needed to help this program run smoothly. If you or your organization/business would like to volunteer, contact TMCS.