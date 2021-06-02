Area briefs

Johnston Farm to open for season

PIQUA — On Thursday, June 3 the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency will begin it 2021 season. The site will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The site will be closed both Independence Day and Labor Day.

Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, AAA and senior discounts are honored, and Johnston Friends Council Members and Ohio History Connection Members are admitted at no charge.

Health and safety protocols that are in place throughout the summer will be followed to ensure a safe environment for each visitor.

Visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com for a schedule of events.

For more information, call (937) 773-2522, (800) 752-2619 or by email at sitemanager@johnstonfarmohio.com.

Hayner Hits the Road trips set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the “Hayner Hits the Road” trips for 2021. The first trip will be a one-day trip on Wednesday, July 28 to tour the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion and the National Museum of the Great Lakes. Lunch will be at the Original Tony Packo’s, which has been voted the best authentic Hungarian food since 1932.

Savannah and Charleston will be the destinations for a seven-day, six-night trip on Sept. 18-24. Trip highlights include Savannah’s River District and Old City Market, Savannah Trolley Tour, Musical Revue at Savannah’s Theatre, Ft. Sumter, Savannah History Museum, Magnolia Plantation Home Tour, Charleston Harbor Cruise, Charleston Tea Plantation and lunch, six dinners including Paula Deen’s Restaurant The Lady & Sons.

The final trip of 2021 will be to Wheeling, W.Va. for the Festival of Lights on Nov. 912. Highlights include three nights lodging at the Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park, three dinners, including a holiday dinner theater, Dickens Christmas Victorian Village Tour, Oglebay Park Festival of Lights Tour, Colonel Oglebay Mansion Museum, Glass Museum and Artisan Center, Eckhart House Victorian Tour and Tea, West Virginia Independence Hall and Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum.

Registration is now open for all 2021 trips. Visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register, and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests,.

For additional information about the trips, call David at (937) 339-0457.

Financial report available

TROY — The 2020 cash basis annual financial report of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District has been completed.

The report is available for inspection at the office of the District located at 1330 N. County Road 25-A; Suite C, Troy, during regular business hours.

Program seeks participants

COVINGTON — Beginning in June, J.R. Clarke Library will be promoting a hands-on program of activities called “READ and RESPOND!”

The activities will be in the areas of science, the arts, music and reading.

J.R. Clarke needs a count of families and their children who might be interested in participating. There will be four to five READ and RESPOND programs led by staff librarian, Ellie Hedges, and the library’s page, Claire Fraley, under the leadership of Laurie and Cherie.

Refreshments will be served. Staff is looking at Tuesday afternoons from 1-2:15 p.m. Call and let staff know of interest with the children’s ages, at (937) 473-2226 for further information.