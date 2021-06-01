Suspect allegedly attempts escape after arrest

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The suspect of multiple arrest warrants reportedly attempted to flee police custody on Sunday.

According to Troy Police Department reports, on Sunday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m., a subject with multiple active warrants was observed driving a vehicle in area of Crescent and Glenwood drives in Troy. The subject, identified as Aaron A. Evans, 43, of Troy, fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 500 block of Lake Street.

Evans was picked up on warrants for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances, open container, and multiple traffic citations, including for first-degree misdemeanor failure to maintain physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drug abuse, or combination.

Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney said Evans was actively trying to kick officers during his arrest, and Evans later requested to go to the hospital, telling officers he was going to be in withdrawal from heroin. McKinney said the officers were not injured during the arrest.

Evans was taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center. When Troy police were in the process of preparing Evans to be transported from UVMC to the Miami County Jail, Evans attempted to escape custody and he ran from the officer. The officer apprehended Evans.

Evans was incarcerated and charged with third-degree felony escape and fourth-degree felony assault in connection with Sunday’s incidents.

Suspected drugs were also located and sent to the lab for analysis. Additional charges are pending.

Evans was arraigned Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court.