Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 29

VANDALISM: At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility to assist the Troy Fire Department. Upon further investigation, it was found an inmate incarcerated at the Miami County Incarceration Facility had damaged a sprinkler in a jail cell. The male subject was charged with vandalism, and the Troy Fire Department inspected the broken sprinkler.

May 30

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: At approximately 10:20 a.m., a deputy responded to State Route 202 at U.S. Route 40 in reference to an injury accident. The deputy arrived on scene and found neither vehicle was damaged, and both drivers refused medical treatment on scene.

BURGLARY: At approximately 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary on the 6500 block of East State Route 571. This case is pending.

May 31

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County downtown jail in regard to a fight between two inmates at approximately 12:20 a.m. After further investigation, both inmates are being charged with assault.

WARRANT: At approximately 10:14 a.m., a deputy arrived on the 500 block of Garnsey Street in Piqua to serve a CPO. While serving the CPO, the deputy found David S. Sheppard, 45, of Piqua, had an active warrant for his arrest. Sheppard was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment. The warrant was confirmed and he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Miami County Jail.