Library trustee position open

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library Board of Trustees is accepting resumes to fill a board vacancy beginning June 15.

The board of trustees is composed of seven members residing in Miami County. The board usually meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The duties of the board include determining the annual budget of the library, establishing library policies, advocating for the library in the community, planning for the future of the library and securing funds needed to operate the library.

Each trustee takes an oath to perform their duties as defined by the Ohio Revised Code.

Candidates should have a passion for the welfare of the library and in preserving intellectual freedom. They must have the time and energy to devote to the library. Trustees are chosen to represent the diversity of the community including a balance of experience and/or skills in a variety of fields.

Service on the board of trustees is voluntary and without compensation for a term of seven years. All candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

The full job description can be obtained at the circulation desk of the library or on the library website at tippcitylibrary.org/tipp-city-library-board-of-trustees.

Submit a letter of interest and resume by June 11, 2021, to bot@tippcitylibrary.org or drop off/mail to Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.