Family displaced following house fire

PIQUA — A family managed to escape their burning home on Memorial Day evening.

Miami County dispatchers sent fire crews to the 600 block on South Roosevelt Avenue around 7 p.m. on a reported structure fire.

The initial fire call went out to both Piqua and Covington fire departments.

As fire units arrived on the scene, an “all-call” was sent to Piqua firefighters and both Fletcher and Lockington fire departments were dispatched to provide mutual aid when a second alarm was sent.

The first trucks on the scene reported “heavy smoke coming from all four sides of the two-story, single-family, residence.”

Assistant Chief Paul Brown said that all occupants got out safely. A number of adult cats and kittens were found inside the home during the initial “clearing” of the structure. Brown said he believes that all of the cats were rescued.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of five.

Brown said that both the home and contents are a total loss.

Fire units cleared the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators remained on the scene to locate the cause of the blaze, which has not yet been determined