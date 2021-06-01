Commissioners cancel state of emergency

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind the declaration of a state of emergency within the county due to COVID-19.

The declaration has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. On May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the statewide emergency health orders, effective June 2.

Authorization was also given for a 30-day extension to the emergency paid sick leave policy, in the Commissioner Personnel Policy Manual, through June 30, 2021.

Commissioners adopted a resolution to sign an agreement with Management Partners Inc., appointing David Collinsworth interim county administrator beginning June 2, 2021.

This interim employee contract is for up to 16 weeks, with an option to extend up to four additional weeks. Total costs are not to exceed $28,800. Either party may terminate said agreement with 15 days written notice to Partners and/or Miami County Commissioners.

“Mr. Collinsworth is highly regarded as a local government leader,” Commission President Greg Simmons said. “We are very fortunate to find someone on a short-term basis that not only has a strong track record of accomplishments but also has a strong familiarity with the communities here in Miami County.”

Collinsworth is a retired city manager of Westerville, who also previously served as city manager of Tipp City from 1997 to 2007, as well as assistant city manager of Miamisburg from 1990 to 1997.

“Mr. Collinsworth will be very valuable as we continue our search for a permanent administrator here in Miami County,” Commission Vice President Ted Mercer said.

Commissioner Wade Westfall added, “(Collinsworth) is going to hit the ground running and given his track record, we know he is going to lay a good foundation for our next county administrator.”

Commissioners in early April began the search for a county administrator as a newly created position. The position of clerk/administrator had previously been filled by Leigh Williams, who resigned in late January. Following her resignation, facilities manager Chris Johnson had been named interim administrator, with Janella Barga serving as assistant clerk/administrator. Johnson resigned from both positions in late April, and in mid-May, Barga was promoted to the position of clerk of commissioners.

On May 6, commissioners authorized an agreement for professional services with Gary Huff of Paddle Creek Consulting in Piqua to aid in the search for a new county administrator, at a cost not to exceed $13,500.

In other business:

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of one 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab pick-up truck, at the request of the engineer’s office. The total cost is $27,927.

• Commissioners signed a contract with American Suncraft Company Inc., of Medway, in the amount of $320,650, for the Brandt Water Tower painting and upgrades project, as recommended by the sanitary engineer.

• Commissioners authorized a subgrant agreement, on behalf of the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency and Public Children Services Agency, with the Ohio Department of Medicaid. According to JFS Director Teresa Brubaker, this is a biannual agreement.

• Commissioners authorized a Workforce Investment Act subgrant with JobWorks Inc., as requested by JFS, as a provider of Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act (WIOA). The cost shall not exceed $172,000.

• Commissioners voted to authorize the board president to sign the Title XX County Profile for the program period of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, as requested by Brubaker of JFS. Said document is part of the planning process for the Title XX Federal Social Services block grant.

• Commissioners authorized juvenile court to submit the Ohio Department of Youth Services subsidy grant, Juvenile Court Funding Application to the Department of Youth Services. Juvenile court is requesting $151,474 for FY 2022 Tentative Base Allocation, and $221,875.26 for the FY 2022 Tentative Variable Allocation, plus the carryover limit of $80,582.37 from the FY 2020 Grant. The court is also applying for a carryover exemption in the amount of $116,000 for the DYS Ohio Youth Assessment System 2.0 project.

• Commissioners acknowledged receipt of a notice requesting a new liquor permit to Fuel Seven LLC dba Troy Shell, 809 W. Market St., Troy. The sheriff does not oppose this request, therefore, no hearing request is needed.

• Commissioners authorized the employee requisition for an animal control officer at the Miami County Animal Shelter, at a pay rate of $13.39 to $20.66.