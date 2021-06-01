Area briefs

Father, child program offered

MIAMI COUNTY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Nurturing Children by Engaging Fathers program.

This program helps educate fathers about child development and provides interactive games and activities for fathers to engage in with their children. Participants will pick up a game and activity kit from the extension office on June 10 at a drive-through distribution. The kits are available for preschool and school-age youth. This program is free through a grant from the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood.

Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/utnt9nc.

Contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu for more information.

TMCS to offer camp

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced the return of their summer camp, Vacation At The Park. The camp will be held at the Tipp City Park under the shelters at the north end of the park from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. The cost is $70 per resident and $80 per nonresident per week. For more information on the camp and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.

Each week, camp counselors will guide campers ages 4-9 through six weeks of summer fun. There will be weekly and daily visitors to the camp. According to the camp organizer.

The camp themes and dates are as follows:

May The Force Be With You — June 14-18

What Is Your Superpower? — June 21-25

Harry Potter Wizard Academy — June 28-July 2

Sunny With A Slight Chance Of Showers — July 12-16

Pirates In Training — July 19- 23

Splish, Splash, Splosh — July 26-30

Campers will be required to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines to participate. Social distancing and masks are required. Campers will be provided with their own bag of craft supplies to use throughout the week. There is a limit of 24 campers per week.

Admission is $5.

For more information, contact Deb DeCurtins at (937) 335-1904.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Help build the summer blood supply by donating at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

The Troy Public Library also will offer a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at 419 W. Main St.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT — Greatest of All Time” T-shirts. Donors can collect all three GOAT T-shirt designs by donating three times during the campaign that ends Oct. 30.

Native plant sale set at BNC

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will host its annual native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12.

In addition, the local native plant nursery run by BNC volunteers Claire and Ron Corbett will be on- hand with a variety of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers for sale. Down Nature’s Path LLC run by Molly Kenney and The Milkweed Patch run by Ruth Bowell also will bring their plants and expertise to the event.

If you enjoy gardening with native plants, consider joining the Wild Gardens Club, a group of like-minded folks passionate about native flora and fauna, by calling Ruth Bowell at (937) 216-6855 for meeting dates. All three vendors are active members in the group and can help answer questions about gardening for wildlife.

Bring check or cash only.