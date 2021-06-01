Area briefs

Chapter member honored

PIQUA — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced that Second Vice Regent Annette Stewart of Arcanum win the State Women’s Issue Essay Contest in the Health Category, but she continued on to place first in the East Central Division and further continued to place second in the National Contest.

Her health essay topic was “The Night That Broke My Heart.”

Annette has previously served as chapter librarian, historian, and vice regent as well as chaired the good citizens awards the last two years.

Her husband Rex and Annette farm and Annette is also an active member of Arcanum preservation society as well as writes and research’s historical articles for arcanum Wayne trail historical society for their fb page and blogs.

She is a mother of two adult children and four grandchildren.

Treasure Island concerts announced

TROY — The city of Troy is pleased to announce three concerts to be held at Treasure Island Park this year. The lineup includes the following:

• Friday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. — Terry Lee Goffee will bring “The World’s Greatest Johnny Cash Experience” to Troy. This concert is presented by the city in conjunction with the Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure (WOBA). To find out more about WOBA, visit www.goba.com.

• On Sunday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. — A concert by Rick K. Road Trip, featuring high-energy rock songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and today will be a part of the city’s July 4 event, presented by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Troy. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 5:30 p.m., and the annual fireworks display is slated for 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 7, Motown Sounds of Touch will perform at 7:30 p.m. — This “old school” and Motown sound tribute band will be presented by the City of Troy, in conjunction with the City’s Human Relations Commission.

All concerts at Treasure Island Park are free and open to the public. Additional information on these events, and on Treasure Island, is available at www.troyohio.gov/treasureisland.

Bank donates to schools

MIAMI COUNTY — Greenville Federal has donated more than $2,000 to local schools in Darke and Miami counties through their School Spirit Debit Card Program.

“We are proud to offer our exclusive GF Spirit Debit Card product to our customers” said Greenville Federal President and CEO Jeff Kniese. “Our local schools have had to face some challenging times in the past year and our hope is that these donated funds from our Spirit Card Program will help benefit projects at each school.”

The Greenville Federal Spirit Debit Card Program allows customers to give back to their local school. Customers have the opportunity to purchase a School Spirit Card for $5 and Greenville Federal will then give $3 back to the school on the card. Greenville Federal currently offers School Spirit Debit Cards for Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Covington, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Miami East, Mississinawa Valley, Newton, Tipp City, Tri-Village, Troy Christian, Troy and Versailles with more schools to be added in the near future.