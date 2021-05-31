Superintendent Jason Haak, and Executive Director Michelle Brunson, of the Upper Valley Career Center, lead graduating seniors in to Hobart Arena on Thursday for the 2021 Convocation Ceremony.

Graduating senior Interactive Media students pose for a final class photo with their instructor Mrs. Susan Caudill as they wait to enter Hobart Arena for the Class of 2021 Convocation Ceremony on Thursday.

Nathan Scott marches to his seat during Friday’s processional at Hobart Arena where the Miami East High School class of 2021 received their diplomas.

Valedictorian Dillon Taynor delivers his address during Friday commencement ceremonies for the Miami East class of 2021 at Hobart Arena.

Milton-Union senior class officers for 2021, including president Mason Gooslin, vice president Diana Johnson, secretary Rachel Bloom, and treasurer Kelsie Tomlinson deliver the class speech during Friday’s commencement exercises at Milton-Union High School.

Hall of Fame coach and graduate of Milton-Union High School Mike Kelly delivers the keynote address during Friday’s Milton-Union Commencement ceremony

Milton-Union senior show choir members perform “A Thousand Beautiful Things.”

Matt Clevenger | For Miami Valley Today

Armed Forces enlistees are honored during Tippecanoe High School’s commencement ceremonies on Sunday evening at Hobart Arena.

Braden Stewart and Elizabeth Kaibas perform “Breakaway” during the 2021 Tippecanoe High School commencement ceremony held Sunday, May 30 at Hobart Arena in Troy.

Class president Ella Warner leads the Covington High School class of 2021 in the turning of the tassel to signify the completion of graduation.

Covington graduates who received the Academic Excellence Award for a 3.9 GPA or higher from left to right; Bethany Weldy, Cael Vanderhorst, Benjamin Romie, David Robinson, Avery Rench, David McCool, Grant Humphrey, and Sydney Hogue.

Haley Krogman hugs her mom Jana after being presented her diploma at Piqua High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jordon Karn waves at family members as the Piqua High School class of 2021 marches into Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for the 158th annual commencement ceremony on Sunday evening.