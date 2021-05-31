Upper Valley Career Center Superintendent Jason Haak and Executive Director Michelle Brunson lead graduating seniors into Hobart Arena on Thursday for the 2021 convocation ceremony.

Graduating senior Interactive Media students pose for a final class photo with their instructor Mrs. Susan Caudill as they wait to enter Hobart Arena for the class of 2021 convocation ceremony on Thursday.

Six Miami East seniors were recognized for choosing to serve our country in the Armed Forces following graduation. They include Arielle Barnes, John Demmitt, Brendon Kessler, Cole Mergler, Camden Richter and Blake Wittenmyer

Valedictorian Dillon Taynor delivers his address during Friday commencement ceremonies for the Miami East Class of 2021 at Hobart Arena

Milton-Union senior class officers for 2021, including President Mason Gooslin, Vice President Diana Johnson, Secretary Rachel Bloom, and Treasurer Kelsie Tomlinson deliver the class speech during Friday’s Commencement Exercises at Milton-Union High School

Milton-Union senior show choir members perform A Thousand Beautiful Things

Jordon Karn waves a family members as the Piqua High School Class of 2021 marches into Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for the 158th annual Commencement Ceremony on Sunday evening.

Haley Krogman hugs her mom, Jana, after being presented her diploma at Piqua High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday

Class President Ella Warner leads the Covington High School Class of 2021 in the turning of the tassel to signify the completion of graduation.

Covington graduates who received the Academic Excellence Award for a 3.9 GPA or higher from left to right; Bethany Weldy, Cael Vanderhorst, Benjamin Romie, David Robinson, Avery Rench, David McCool, Grant Humphrey, and Sydney Hogue.