Troy City Schools receives award for clean audit report

TROY — Auditor of State Keith Faber announced that the Troy City Schools received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit report for Fiscal Year 2020.

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of the financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The Audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness,significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals; Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance; Lack of timely annual financial report submission; Bank reconciliation issues; Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance; Findings for recovery less than $500; Public meetings or public records issues.

• The entity has no other financial or other concerns.

Full copy of this report is available online.