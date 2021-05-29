Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

May 10

• Covington K-8, 807 Chestnut St. — Improper storage of food items. In the walk-in freezer unit, several food items were being stored directly on the floor. Place food items on racks or on other similar cleanable surfaces at least 6” up and off the floor. PIC stated due to full capacity of available storage space provided, food items are being placed on the ground.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The condensing fans in the walk-in cooler had dust accumulation at the time of inspection. Ensure maintenance cleans walk-in condensing fans (grates) to protect food items being stored in the walk-in cooler unit.

• Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W. Main St., Troy — Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed dumpster area in need of a detailed cleaning. Ensure the dumpster area is cleaned frequently to prevent an attractant for pests.

Repeat:

Behind the proofing cabinet, a build-up of food residues from the dough station was observed. Pull equipment out and ensure this area is cleaned frequently enough to prevent a build-up.

May 11

• Milton-Union Rec Concession Stand, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. At the time of inspection the facility did not have a written procedure for cleaning up body fluids.

May 12

• Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Shelving underneath the ice cream serving line were observed unclean with food and dirt debris.

Repeat:

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Shelving above the three compartment sink was observed rusting. Rusted shelving is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with food debris and build up, especially under equipment and near walls. Floors of the walk-in freezer were observed with food debris as well.

May 13

• Dollar General, 1931 Covington Ave., Piqua — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Bottom shelf of reach-in coolers holding milk and eggs were observed with spills and residue.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed cracked and broken floor tiles throughout the facility, cracked floors are not smooth and easily cleanable. Ceiling tiles were observed with water damage throughout the facility.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with dust and dirt build up. Under shelving and equipment floors were coated with a thick build up of dirt.

May 13

• Meijer Gas Station, 1990 W. Main St., Troy — Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Pop nozzle on the soda machine was observed with a thick syrup build up at the time of inspection.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Inside the light shield in the walk-in freezer, a mold like substance was observed.

• Cookson Elementary School, 921 Mystic Lane, Troy — Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential freezer unit in use in the back food storage area.

• Carl’s Cruise-In, 929 W. Main St., Troy — Outer opening not protected. Both outer doors have begun rusting from the bottom, creating a gap in the door threshold for pest entry.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed a thick dust coating over the air vents throughout the facility.

Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The bottom shelves in the reach in beverage coolers were observed with dust and dirt build up.

Plumbing fixtures unclean. Hand sink faucet in the rest room was not maintained clean at the time of inspection.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with a thick layer of dirt and dust.

May 14

• Troy Christian Elementary/Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — Unapproved pesticide observed in the kitchen. Pest control application must be done by a licensed applicator. PIC removed the items from the kitchen.

• Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 17

• Cedar Springs Pavilion, 7931 County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Menard’s Inc., 75 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. In the walk-in cooler, the re-use of seafood containers was observed for various ready-to eat food items. Cease use of these single-use containers. PIC stated more food safe storage containers are in the process of being ordered.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Food employee did not wash hands prior to donning gloves to begin a new task on the prep line. The PIC was informed and the food employee was instructed to wash hands.

Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. Food employee was observed cutting a pizza and touching the crust with an ungloved hand. The same food employee was observed touching ready-to-eat lettuce while plating a salad. The PIC was informed and the food employee was instructed to start over.

Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. On the front wait station table, observed an unlabeled sanitizer spray bottle. Upon informing the PIC, the bottle of sanitizer was prominently labeled with it’s common name.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the walk-in cooler, eggs were observed stored on top of containers of ready-to-eat sauces. Upon informing the PIC, the eggs were then moved and stored below and away from any ready-to-eat foods.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The wall-mounted knive holder where clean knives are meant to be stored had two knives with food debris and residue build-up. The knives were placed at the dish tank area to be ran through the dish washer.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the walk-in cooler, observed house hot sauce (5/10), house a jus sauce (5/6), house ranch, teryaki, and calypso (5/3), all past their 7-day disposition dates. Upon informing the PIC, the out of date house sauces were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). The batter mix next to the frying station was not time marked upon entering the kithcen for inspection. According to PIC, the batter is mixed and made daily at 11am. The PIC was able to time stamp the batter for 11-3 at the time of inspection.

Repeat:

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Cutting blocks on prep units as well as moveable cutting surfaces observed scratched, scored and becoming significantly discolored. Replace with cutting surfaces that are able to be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. 1. The exterior of the prep cooler and its hinges (across from grill line) 2. The interior of the juice cooler (bar area) 3. The surfaces of the clean dish racks 4. The stainless surfaces to undercounter shelving units 5. Containers for the storage of clean food lids Ensure these surfaces are cleaned more frequent and to sight and touch.

Facility not maintained clean. In the downstairs walk-in cooler, the floors, especially under the shelves/racks were in need of a full clean and detail. Remove racking systems and clean.

May 18

• Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Pizza Hut, 1480 W. Main St., Troy — Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Outside the walk-in cooler on the lefthand side, broken or cracked tile cove base finish was observed. Repair.

Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean: 1. The bottom interior of the 2-door reach-in cooler 2. The bottom interior of the proofing cabinet 3. The stainless wired racking systems throughout Clean these surfaces such that they are cleaned to sight and touch.

• Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 19

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler were observed rusted. Resurface or replace shelving units so they are smooth and easily cleanable.

No protective shielding on lights. The lights in the walk-in cooler were observed without proper protective sheilding. Place cover over lights or replace with lights that are shatter-resistant.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, the shift lead was unable to provide certification verifying PIC food handler training.

May 20

• Laura’s Country Diner, 6 W. Pike St., Laura — Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Obtain level one PIC training. At least one person per shift shall have PIC food handler certification.

• NTB Inc., Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (Vending), 3355 County Road 25A — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, the PIC could not provide documentation that someone a the facility has managerial food training.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards on the front prep line to be deeply scored and scratched. Cutting boards are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The cutting board attached to the slicer was also observed deeply scored and scratched.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with food debris and build up.

May 21

• F&P America, Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (Vending), 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Arc Abrasives Inc., Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (Vending), 65 Marybill Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspections.

• Spinnaker Coating Marybill Down, Operator: AVI Food Systems Inc. (Vending), 518 E. Water St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.