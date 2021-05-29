Piqua’s Jasiah Medley earns state berth at D-I regional; Lehman, Newton send runners to state in D-III

HUBER HEIGHTS — Jasiah Medley’s goal all along was to earn a berth in the Division I state track meet next week at Hilliard Darby Stadium.

And the brutal conditions of cold and blowing rain at Wayne High School Friday night in the D-I regional meet weren’t going to stop him.

“I don’t like running in this weather,” Medley said. “Not at all. But, I wasn’t worried about having to run in it.”

Medley finished second in the 100 in 10.99, with Moeller’s Brandon White winning in 10.78.

“I wasn’t sure where I was (after the start),” Medley said. “I made sure to look up at the scoreboard (at the finish) and see where I finished, so I knew I finished second.”

Piqua track and field coach Travis Nees was excited by Medley’s race.

“He (Jasiah Medley) had a strong start and a strong finish),” Nees said. “When you put yourselves in the company of Brandon Saine (former Piqua state champion who still holds the state record of 10.38) and make it to state, that puts you in pretty elite company.”

Medley took fifth in the 200, 22.56.

Fellow Piqua junior Camilla Nicholas just missed qualifying in two events.

She finished fifth in the 100, 12.62 and sixth in the 400, 59.90.

The 400 was run in the worst of the blowing rain and cold.

“The conditions tonight were brutal,” Nees said. “I thought both of them showed a lot of character with the way they handled the adversity. I am really proud of both of them.”

Two other Miami County athletes just missed qualifying for state.

Troy’s Zach Ray finished fifth in the shot put with distance of 52-1 3-4.

Tippecanoe’s Kelsey McClurg took fifth in the 100 hurdles, 15.83 — just one hundreth of a second behind fourth-place Faith Tang of Mason.

Troy’s Sophie Fong took seventh in the girls pole vault, clearing 11-0 and Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster was fifth in the girls 800, 2:26.40.

Tippecanoe’s Grayson Ring tied for seventh in t he high jump, clearing 5-10.

TROY D-III

Newton and Lehman Catholic both advanced athletes on to the next week’s state meet at Westerville North High School at the Troy D-III meet Friday night.

Newton’s Dawson Hildebrand, who had qualified in the discus Wednesday, won the shot put with a distance of 57-3 to advance in that event as well.

He will be joined at state by teammate Lane Kesling, who finished third in the 400, 51.27.

Newton’s 800 relay (Dylan Huber, Andrew Whittaker, Kesling, Josh Ecklebarger) finished seventh, 1:35.37.

Covington’s Bennett Welborn just missed qualifying for state after taking fifth in the 1,600, 4:36.39.

The Buccs’ Ashler Long finished seventh in the 3,200, 10:07.21.

On the girls side, Lehman had a big night, finishing third as a team with 49 points with Kietsten Franklin and Lindsey Magoteaux advancing in four events.

Franklin won the 100, 12.81; took third in the 200, 26.20, finished fourth in the 400, 59.96 and teamed with Magoteaux, Ella Monnin and Katie McFarland for fourth in the 800 relay, 1:48.22.

Magoteaux teamed with Ella Black, Monnin and McFarland to win the 400 relay, 50.60 and took second in the 100, 12.82 and fourth in the 200, 27.13.

Newton pole vaulter Rylie Resides advanced to state, clearing 10-4 to finish fourth.