Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 21

WARRANT: Ricky Smith, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

May 22

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Gary Fogle Jr., 25, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

ASSAULT: Misty Shoemaker, 38, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

May 23

DUI: Mathew Felver, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

WARRANT: Officers responded to the report of a female at 415 Sycamore St. who had a warrant. Kara Ferguson, 31, of Piqua, was arrested for the active warrant.

ASSAULT: Officer notified of a physical disturbance at 8433 N. County Road 25A. Steve Manahan, 42, of Sidney, was charged with assault, disrupting public service, and criminal damaging.

DUI: Regina Smith, 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

THEFT: Brandon Turner, 35, at large, was charged with theft.