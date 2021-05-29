Miami East relay, Milton-Union’s Brumbaugh, Miller, Smith earn D-II state berths

PIQUA — Milton-Union senior Chris Miller and sophomores Blake Brumbaugh and Annie Smith all earned state berths at the D-II regional track and field meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Saturday.

The D-II state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Pickerington North High School.

Miller was just happy to have a final shot at getting to state this year and took advantage with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run.

“I had a pretty good sophomore year,” Miller said. “It is just a privilege to be out here (after having last season postponed). That was tough, but I knew I had one more shot this year.”

Miller, who was clocked in 2:01.99, was fourth after the opening lap and held that position the rest of the race.

“I thought I was in pretty good position (after the opening lap),” Miller said. “I was still there coming off the curve and I knew that was a tough spot. I knew they were coming after me (at the finish). I just had to gut it out.”

Brumbaugh had qualified for state in the long jump Thursday and followed it up by doing the same in the 100-meter dash Saturday.

“The long jump, that is something that has taken me awhile,” Brumbaugh said. “The 100, I felt good coming in to today’s race. I felt strong and I ran a good race.”

He finished second in 11.16, behind Jake Amburgey of Waynesville who won in 10.95.

Now, Brumbaugh hopes his state meet debut will be a good one.

“I want to finish in the top four in the long jump,” he said. “I want to be in the top four in my heat in the 100.”

Miami East’s 1,600 relay of Clark Bennett, Jayden Hatcher, Kaden Weldy and Cameron Richter finished second in 3:31.83 to advance to state. Vand Wert won the race in 3:27.35.

Miami East 800 relay is hoping for an at-large berth after finishing fifth.

Jayden Waddy, Hatcher, Evan Noll and Kaden Weldy combined for a time of 1:33.62.

Miami East pole vaulter A.J. Ary is in the same position after fifth Thursday with a height of 13-0.

The Vikings 3,200 relay (Hatcher, Bennett, Dylan Barnes, Richter) finished seventh on the Thursday in 8:23.96.

Milton-Union’s Ray Copeland tied for sixth in the high jump Saturday, clearing 5-8.

On the girls side, Smith said state wasn’t really a goal for her at the beginning of the year in the 100 hurdles.

“To be honest, I just wanted to have a good season and do my best,” she said.

She went beyond that Saturday, taking third in 16.24.

After the race, Smith waited for her name to come up on the board, not because she didn’t know where she finished.

“I wanted to see what my time was,” she said. “It is a school record. I looked when I cross the finish line to see where I finished. I had the fourth fastest time Thursday (in prelims), so I wanted to be in the top four.”

And her goals for state won’t change any.

“I just want to over there and run by best,” she said.

Smith also competed in the long jump Saturday, finishing seventh with a distance of 15-8.

Milton-Union’s Madelyn Johnson finished seventh in the 200, 26.86.