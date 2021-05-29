College briefs

Edison State students named to All-Ohio Academic Team

PIQUA — Local Edison State Community College students Sarah Gilliam, of Troy, and Sophia Markley, of Troy; have been honored with a place on the All-Ohio Community College Academic Team for 2021.

Cedarville University releases academic, graduates lists

CEDARVILLE — Local students Venessa Salupo, of Troy; Philip Brumbaugh, of West Milton; Michael Hess, of Troy; Isiah Shannon, of Troy; Brandon Slifer, of Tipp City; Joshua Newman, of Troy; Benjamin Schenk, of Troy; Joshua Niemi, of Troy; Savanna Schaurer, of Covington; and Rachel Winters, of Troy, are all 2021 graduates of Cedarville University.

Local students Brenna Coate, of West Milton; Hannah Deane, of Ludlow Falls; Rebekah Hartman, of Tipp City; Noah Hill, of Union; Trent Huelskamp, of Tipp City; Allison Mader, of Tipp City; Julia Mumford, of Tipp City; Kathryn Plaisier, of Troy; Savanna Schaurer, of Covington; Nicole Seagraves, of Tipp City; and Isiah Shannon, of Troy, were recently named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students Michael Hess, Joshua Niemi, and Benjamin Schenk, all of Troy, were recently named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Pratt graduates from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Caroline Pratt, of Troy, was recently awarded a degree from the University of Alabama. Pratt received a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.

Trine University confers degrees

ANGOLA, Ind. — Local students Jacob Caldwell, of Conover, and Jonathan Slone, of Troy, recently earned degrees from Trine University.

Caldwell received a degree in mechanical engineering, and Slone received a degree in biomedical engineering.