TROY — Gery and Inge (Marko) Voisard, of Troy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on June 4, 1971, at St. Teresa Church in Covington, with Father Monnin officiating.

They are the parents of Angela (Dave) Bartiromo, of Wadsworth; Andy (Amy) Voisard, of Centerville; and Adam (Rachel) Voisard, of Summerfield, North Carolina. They have eight grandchildren.

Gery is retired from Globe Motors, and Inge is retired from Gokoh.