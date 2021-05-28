Premier Health Spine expands services to Miami County

TROY — Premier Health Spine has expanded services to Miami County.

Spine surgeon Daniel Quinones, M.D., and neurosurgeon Ian White, M.D., now serve patients in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 866-757-7463.

Premier Health Spine, a service of the Premier Physician Network, addresses issues that cause pain anywhere along the spine from the tailbone to the base of the skull. It can often be difficult to find the source of pain in a person’s back or neck, which is why specialists dedicated to this area of the body are important.

Back and neck pain can be caused by a variety of conditions such as degenerative back and neck disorders, spinal stenosis, disk herniation and primary or metastatic tumors. Patients who call Premier Health Spine gain direct access to advanced practice practitioners and specialists such as orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management specialists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists.

To learn more, visit www.premierhealth.com/services/spine-care-services/premier-health-spine.