Missing Greenville teen spotted in Piqua

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — Greenville resident Robyn Newberry is asking those in Piqua and the surrounding community to keep an eye out for her 16-year-old son Charles Newberry, who has been missing since April 20, 2021.

According to Newberry, Charles is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes, and dark blonde-colored, curly hair. Charles was last seen in Greenville, however, after sharing photos of him online, Newberry said she’s received numerous reports of her son being spotted in Piqua. Newberry added that Charles, who ran away from his Greenville home in April, has acquaintances in the Piqua area who he may be staying with.

Newberry said her son has asthma, and is prescribed medications that he did not take with him.

“I just want to thank the Piqua community for their help,” Newberry said.

Charles has been listed as an endangered runaway on the Ohio Attorney General’s website. Anyone who sees Charles is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department, at 937-440-9911, or call 911.