Milton-Union’s Brumbaugh earns state berth

PIQUA — Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh earned a state berth on the first day of the Piqua D-II regional track and field meet Thursday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.
Brumbaugh finished third in the long jump, 21-4 to advance.
A number of runner advanced to Saturday’ finals as well.
Brumbaugh advanced in the 100 meter dash, 11.45.
Miami East boys advanced in both the 800 relay, 1:33.17 and 1,600 relay, 3:31.18.
On the girls side,Milton-Union had two runners qualify for Saturday’s finals.
Annie Smith qualified in the 100 hurdles, 16.58 and Madelyn Johnson qualified in the 200, 26.85.