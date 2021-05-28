Milton-Union’s Brumbaugh earns state berth

PIQUA — Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh earned a state berth on the first day of the Piqua D-II regional track and field meet Thursday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Brumbaugh finished third in the long jump, 21-4 to advance.

A number of runner advanced to Saturday’ finals as well.

Brumbaugh advanced in the 100 meter dash, 11.45.

Miami East boys advanced in both the 800 relay, 1:33.17 and 1,600 relay, 3:31.18.

On the girls side,Milton-Union had two runners qualify for Saturday’s finals.

Annie Smith qualified in the 100 hurdles, 16.58 and Madelyn Johnson qualified in the 200, 26.85.