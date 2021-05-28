Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

May 27

CANINE DETAIL: A deputy was dispatched to the northbound Interstate off-ramp at Exit 69 or a free air sniff. Upon arrival, K9 Vello got out of the cruiser and the deputy walked him around the vehicle. After two passes around the vehicle, K9 Vello did not alert to the odor of illegal narcotics.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 500 block of State Route 201, Casstown, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, two subjects were found on the property and one male was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and received local charges for obstruction.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy was dispatched to the Montgomery County Jail to transport a male who was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County back to the Miami County Jail. They were transported and booked without incident.