Area briefs

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, Memorial Day, the Miami Valley Today business offices will be closed, but the call center will be open from 6-10 am. that morning. Please put a blurb in our Saturday and Sunday papers to alert customers.

Customers can call (866) 919-3968.

Community-wide sale seeks participants

PIQUA — The North Parks neighborhood in Piqua (a triangle formed by Fountain Park to the west, Riverside Drive to the east, and Park Avenue to the south) will be hosting a community-wide sale with food trucks, ice cream and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Anyone who would like to participate as a seller should get in contact with Kyrsten at kyrstenfrench@gmail.com and they will be put on the directory.

Garden show upcoming

LOST CREEK TOWNSHIP — The 22nd annual Lost Creek Garden and Antique Show is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. June 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. This year there will be regional vendors and artisans promoting their flora, wares and talent, along with food and music.

The event is located 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41 at 1058 Knoop Road.

Eco-friendly vegetable gardening program’s topic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Eco-Friendly Vegetable Gardening” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. June 4.

Join Master Gardener Volunteers as they host extension educator Denny Riethman as he discusses ways to save your wallet and be more sustainable in the garden from reducing water use, making wise plant selections, amending the soil, utilizing compost efficiently and having a well thought out plan.

The session will be held virtually and there is no cost, however, pre-registration is required by June 2. Go to osu.edu/miamicoffee and click on “Register here” next to the June coffee series topic. One day prior to the event, you will receive an email with details for connecting to this call. For more details contact Amanda Bennett by emailing at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center for a kick-off to summer fundraiser event on Thursday, June 3 at Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy. Treat yourself to some ice cream from 1-9 p.m. and help wildlife ambassadors.

Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner Nature Center. No flier is needed. Participants also will get a chance to meet a wildlife ambassador up close from 7-8:30 p.m.

Artist reception set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center invites the public to an artist reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Artists Kay Selke and Jennifer Rosengarten currently have their artwork on display at the center. The exhibit, “A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher — Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten” will be on display through June 20 at 301 W. Main St. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Tyhe exhibit celebrates the metamorphosis that comes with artists learning from one another. In this instance, Selke is the student learning from the teacher, Rosengarten.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Troy Truck Yard event set for June 24

TROY — The Troy Truck Yard event, a free outdoor event featuring live music and food truck fare, is coming back in 2021 with a new location.

Troy Truck Yard will be held from 6- 9 p.m. in the rear parking lot of 18 E. Canal St., behind Fire Station 1. Access is available from South Walnut Street.

Local “party band” Party Punch will provide live music. Beverages from Moeller Brew Barn and food from participating food trucks will be available for purchase.

This event takes place on the first night of the Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure (WOBA) stopover in Troy, bringing nearly 500 riders into the city.

Summer camp offered

MIAMI VALLEY — Summer camp for Girl Scouts in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27-29 at Kiser Lake State Park. Drop off will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The camp will include learning some of the wonders of the solar system, designing a mini Mars rover and world relay races.

To register by Friday, July 16, visit gswo.org/astrocamp. The cost is $25 and financial assistance is available.

For more information, contact Lynn Bryan at lynnbryan@gswo.org or (419) 225-3056.