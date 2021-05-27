Summer reading program to begin at library

TROY — Readers of all ages can participate in Summer Reading 2021 — Tails & Tales at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning Tuesday, June 1, and continuing through Saturday, July 31. This program encourages children, teens, and adults to read independently and enjoy tales that let them travel to new places, explore made-up worlds, go on adventures, solve a mystery or learn something new.

Children of all ages, teens and adults may begin registering for Tails & Tales on Tuesday, June 1, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, on the Bookmobile, or at the Oakes Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. This year participants can track their reading progress either on a paper log or online with Beanstack. Create an account using the Beanstack App on your favorite device or visit www.tmcpl.beanstack.org for more details. Meet reading goals and enter to win prizes throughout the summer.

The library is offering programs for all ages throughout the summer, either outside or in small groups inside. There will be craft pickups, a wildlife encounter, Owls with the Glen Helen Raptor Center, Teen Tie Dye, and an outdoor movie night at Treasure Island. For adults, we will have book discussions, crafts, flower arranging with Trojan Florist and a program with Brukner Nature Center. New this year, will be a book discussion for teens and adults that takes place in kayaks on the Great Miami River. All programs are free of charge with most requiring registration.

In addition to their scheduled stops, the bookmobile is collaborating with the Miami County Park District again this year for five “Bookmobile in the Park” events. Enjoy the outdoor fun with your family, bookmobile staff, and a park naturalist. There will be activities, storytimes and a craft. The summer schedule will be available at www.tmcpl.org/outreach, or you can pick up a copy at the library or bookmobile.

For more information, call the Troy library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 110, the Pleasant Hill library at (937) 676-2731, visit our website www.tmcpl.org. or “Like us” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/troypubliclibrary.