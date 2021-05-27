Man drowns in backyard pond

Staff report

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A man died as the result of accidental drowning on Sunday, May 23, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the report, Linda Swafford called 911 after returning home and finding her husband, Allen Swafford, in their backyard garden pond. She had just received a text from him prior to arriving home, the report states.

She said when she left he was working on his pond.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, he attempted chest compressions and other life-saving techniques. Tipp City EMS arrived and took over life-saving efforts, however, medics were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, there was no evidence of foul play, the report states. The report said it appeared Mr. Swafford was on the edge of his pond and fell in.