Area briefs

Food giveaway set

PIQUA — Transformed Life Church and Grace Family Worship Center will offer a food giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at 421 Wood St., Piqua.

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program will offer 1,800 boxes of food to local residents free of charge. No IDs or restrictions apply, anyone can receive the food items.

Troy Truck Yard event set for June 24

TROY — The Troy Truck Yard event, a free outdoor event featuring live music and food truck fare, is coming back in 2021 with a new location.

Troy Truck Yard will be held from 6- 9 p.m. in the rear parking lot of 18 E. Canal St., behind Fire Station 1. Access is available from South Walnut Street.

Local “party band” Party Punch will provide live music. Beverages from Moeller Brew Barn and food from participating food trucks will be available for purchase.

This event takes place on the first night of the Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure (WOBA) stopover in Troy, bringing nearly 500 riders into the city.

Summer camp offered

MIAMI VALLEY — Summer camp for Girl Scouts in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27-29 at Kiser Lake State Park. Drop off will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The camp will include learning some of the wonders of the solar system, designing a mini Mars rover and world relay races.

To register by Friday, July 16, visit gswo.org/astrocamp. The cost is $25 and financial assistance is available.

For more information, contact Lynn Bryan at lynnbryan@gswo.org or (419) 225-3056.

MVT customer service hours

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, Memorial Day, the Miami Valley Today business offices will be closed, but the call center will be open from 6-10 am. that morning. Please put a blurb in our Saturday and Sunday papers to alert customers.

Customers can call (866) 919-3968.

Community Nights to begin

TIPP CITY — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Community Night Summer Concert Series re-starts on Friday, June 4.

The Community Night tradition of bringing the community together through music celebrates its 29th season. The concert will be held on North Second at Main street in downtown Tipp City. The evening of free music will begin at 6 p.m. with The Barnhart Band, followed by Vintage 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Barnhart Band offers original songs and some covers. Band members include John Treasure (guitar, vocals, and harmonica), Cyndi Treasure (stand-up bass), and Scott Atkinson (dobro).

Vintage 3 plays all the favorites of the ’60s and ’70s, including Three Dog Night, Eagles, Grand Funk, Creedence, Crosby Stills Nash and Young and more. Band members include Jeff Rearing (lead guitar and vocals), Jed Brubaker (bass and vocals) and Darrell Grosch (keyboards, guitar, and vocals).

A hometown tradition, Community Nights are held the first Friday of the month June-September. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For more information, call (937) 667-3696.