Troy Christian falls to Fort Loramie 6-4 in D-IV district final

VERSAILLES — The Troy Christian baseball team gave Fort Loramie a scare before losing 6-4 in a D-IV district final Wednesday at Versailles.

The Eagles were trailing 3-0 before scoring two runs in the third.

Paul McDonald had a double and would score when Ben Major reached on an error.

With the bases loaded, Camden Koukol was hit by a pitch to force in Connor Frye, who had walked earlier in the inning.

Troy Christian was trailing 5-2 going to the sixth when the Eagles rallied again.

Koukol singled, Adam Twiss walked and Charlie Knostman reached on a bunt to load the bases.

Frye had an infield single to score Koukol and Twiss scored on Gavin Blore’s RBI single to make it 5-4.

But, Fort Loramie would score a run in the top of the seventh and Troy Christian went down in order in the home seventh.

Frye scattered 11 hits on the mound, striking out two and walking two.

Lucas Day had a double for Troy Christian and Ethan Twiss was 2-for-4 with a double.

Troy Christian finished 21-7.