Runner advance to finals; Newton’s Hildebrand earns state berth

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several runners advanced to Friday’s finals in the D-I regional track and field prelims at Wayne Wednesday.

Piqua’s Jasiah Medley advanced in the boys 100, 11.14; and 200, 22.19.

On the girls side, Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas advanced in the 100, 12.66 and 400, 58.46.

Tippecanoe’s Kelsey McClurg advanced in the 100 hurdles, 15.61.

Field events begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with running events at 6:30 p.m.

D-III

At Troy Memorial Stadium, Newton High School senior earned a state berth in the discus, with a throw of 152-7.

A a number of runners advanced to Friday’s finals.

On the boys side, Newton’s Lane Kesling advanced in the 400, 51.99 and the Newton 800 relay team advanced, 1:34.79.

On the girls side, Lehman Catholic had a strong showing.

Kiersten Franklin advanced in the 100, 1256; 200, 26.46 and the 400, 59.17.

Lindsey Magoteaux advanced in the 100, 12.69 and 200, 26.81.

Also advancing were the 400 relay, 50.95; and the 800 relay, 1:45.51.