Multiple agencies involved in arrests

TROY — Area law enforcement agencies teamed up to get several alleged criminals off the streets on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove, officers in Piqua investigated a Monday disturbance at the Red Roof Inn. Shortly after that, a traffic stop was made, on South Main Street at Greene Street, in connection with the disturbance.

Arrested at the scene was Brooke Montgomery, 24. Montgomery was handcuffed and placed in a Piqua Police cruiser while offers dealt with several other individuals connected with the disturbance. Montgomery, somehow, managed to free one of her hands from the cuffs and open the door of the vehicle before running from the scene.

On Wednesday, a caller to Miami County 9-1-1 spotted Montgomery in a vehicle leaving Piqua and heading toward Troy.

Piqua police were alerted, along with Troy police and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Sweitzer Driver in Troy and made a stop on the vehicle. Deputies reported that as soon as the cruiser’s lights were turned on, the suspect vehicle stopped and occupants “ran in all directions.”

The driver of the suspect car was quickly apprehended. He was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license. Another passenger was arrested a short distance away on an outstanding warrant.

Montgomery got away from officers. She is still being sought. In addition to multiple outstanding warrants, she will face additional charges of escape and drug abuse.