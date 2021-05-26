CareFlight called for mulitple injury crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Miami County — At least five victims were transported, one aboard CareFlight, following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 40 at Palmer Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant said that witnesses told him that a black car failed to stop at the stop sign at Palmer Road and pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup truck. The impact caused the truck to veer off into a nearby wheat field while the car appears to have rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its wheels.

At least one victim was reported to be trapped in the car.

Bethel Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and CareFlight was summoned, along with mutual aid medics from Tipp City, Bethel-Clark, Vandalia and New Carlisle.

First responders used hydraulic tools to free the trapped victim.

A second CareFlight medical helicopter was called but later left without a second patient.

The names and ages of the victims are not available, but investigators said they believe the oldest of the five victims was just 18 years old. Their current conditions are not known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.