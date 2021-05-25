From Troy Police Department reports

May 21

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers were dispatched to Kroger due to an employee finding drugs. Drugs were recovered and placed in evidence at the Troy Police Department.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Union Street for a disturbance. An adult male was charged with assault and aggravated menacing. A report was completed.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in reference to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, Jah Batdorf, 27, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A resident in the 300 block of Weston Road reported a catalytic convertor had been stolen in the last two weeks.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: An officer responded to the area of Walmart. Upon further investigation, Jonathon Henry, 40, of Bradford, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and public indecency.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to the 200 block of West Simpson Street in reference to an intoxicated male being disorderly. A male was briefly detained, and during detention, admitted to having marijuana in his possession. He was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

STOLEN CAR: An officer responded to Troy Christian High School a report of a stolen vehicle. A report was completed and forwarded to dispatch to be entered into LEADS as stolen.

May 22

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the 500 block of Clay Street in reference to a criminal damaging report. Upon further investigation, Alejandra Montanez, 20, of Troy, was charged with criminal mischief.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Heritage Drive for an animal complaint. Upon further investigation, one female was cited for dogs running at large and tags required for their dog.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer confiscated a marijuana pipe from an 18 year old male while on foot patrol in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Drury Lane. The males was charged with the offense.