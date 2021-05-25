Piqua Farmers Market to begin Thursday

PIQUA — The 13th season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market will get underway this Thursday, May 27, and continue each week through Sept. 30. The market is held on High Street in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday. The Piqua Community Farmers Market is a project of Mainstreet Piqua and sponsored by Park National Bank, Goin’ Postal, Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, T-Mobile and Edison State Community College.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is a producer-only market — meaning that all the products brought to the market are required to be home-grown, home-baked or homemade. A number of the popular vendors from the previous seasons will be returning to the Piqua market and there are a number of new vendors signed up to participate.

A wide variety of items are available at the Piqua Farmers Market. Visitors will find most in-season produce and fruits and numerous baked goods likes pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and various types of bread. There is also a large selection of hand-made artisan items like quilted and knitted items, purses, and body products including soaps, lip balm and body scrubs. Visitors will also find a selection of homemade jams and jellies and local honey.

During the season the market will be hosting numerous special events including a Strawberry Jam contest on June 10. A listing of special events can be found on the Piqua Farmers Market website. A complete listing of all vendors participating in the Piqua Farmers Market can be found at piquafarmersmarket.com. For more information, contact Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.