PACC recognizes Top 100 students

Piqua High School hosted the annual Top 100 event on Monday evening at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The event, organized by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce recognized more that 150 students, representing, Piqua High School, Upper Valley Career Center, Lehman Catholic High School, and Christian Academy School, earned Top 100 Awards. Nine students were recognized for earning Top 100 honors all four years. Those students include, Cassie Arnett, Grace Clark, Kameron Darner, Alexis Gastelu, Decker Jackson, Melanna Langston, Andrea Marrs, Devon Sever, and Jordan Karn. Lead sponsor for the event is French Oil Mill Machinery in Piqua.