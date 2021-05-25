FFA hosts annual Ag Awareness Day

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Ag Awareness Day for the elementary school on Friday, May 21. During the day, more than 600 elementary school students rotated through four educational stations including a large animal station, small animal station, tractor station and a flower planting station. The large animal station included ponies, a goat and a cow. The small animal station included rabbits, guineafowl, chickens and guinea pigs. There also were four different tractors. Additionally, each student got to take home a planter to grow flowers at home.