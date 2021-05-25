Documentary series continues with Piqua grad

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council’s fourth documentary in the Home Grown Arts series premieres at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, featuring Christian Starrett.

Starett is a graduate of Piqua High School and Edison State Community College. He then went on to study Commercial Guitar, emphasizing in Music Business at Belmont University, and will graduate in 2023. He is currently a guitarist for Cole Ritter and The Night Owls, a Nashville based band playing music that harkens back to the classic sounds of blues, rockabilly, country and jazz, as well as a saxophonist and guitarist for Cadillac Sam and The Syndicate, who perform bluesy originals and covers.

Other artists in the Home Grown Arts series will include Darby Bubp, Mike Underwood, Mike Wendeln, Bobbie DeBrito, Dan Rosenbaum, Mike Houser, and ending with ReFlektion on Sept. 9. These testimonial videos will premiere at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday through September.

More information, including the full schedule, can be found on the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/home-grown-arts.

The Home Grown Arts series are sponsored by Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation.