Benefit series continues with Jamie Suttle

PIQUA — The fifth concert of the Piqua Arts Council’s benefit video concert series premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28 with a performance from Jamie Suttle.

Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Jamie Suttle has roots that reach deep in American country music. With influences ranging from Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Etta James, and Patsy Cline, Jamie has fashioned a package that blends a sense of boldness and strength with her perspective as a woman who’s been steeped in the culture of rural America. She has worked with Grammy award-winning engineers like Tom Coyne (Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Adele) and performed with luminaries like Canaan Smith, Shooter Jennings, Cole Taylor, Frank Foster, and Jackie Lee.

Suttle’s latest album, Country Music Revival, was produced by platinum recording artist and producer Scott Wilson, of Tantric and Saving Abel fame. The album includes artists from the Grand Ole Opry, the Carrie Underwood Band and other giants of Nashville and has been featured on iHeart radio stations across the country.

Now, after the release of critically acclaimed EPs and singles, Jamie Suttle is poised to branch out and share her effortless, emotive music with an ever-growing audience, nationwide.

“When you’re working on an event with this many moving parts, you know you need to work with absolute professionals so that nothing gets off track.,” stated Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “In every time I’ve worked with Jamie and her crew, I’ve always appreciated the level of professionalism they bring. Not only that, but she’s a fantastic musician and songwriter.”

The concerts will continue to be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as the Indian Nation Station Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. They premiere at 7 p.m. every Friday, ending June 4. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can donate to your local musicians, like Jamie Suttle, today on the council’s webpage at piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert.

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an Executive Producer, Producer, Director or Cast Member and receive promotional benefits that range from boosted social media posts, to your logo in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter and/or website, to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund; donate a custom ticket price for the virtual concert, or donate freely. All sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Official media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellowsprings. Photos taken by Lammardo Studios.