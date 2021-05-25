Area briefs

City offices to close

• PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, to allow city employees to observe Memorial Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Monday, May 31.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late with pick up on Saturday, June 5, for Friday’s collection.

City staff urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

• TROY — All Troy City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will be collected on Memorial Day and will be on schedule all week.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will be closed on Memorial Day.

Summer camp offered

MIAMI VALLEY — Summer camp for Girl Scouts in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27-29 at Kiser Lake State Park. Drop off will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The camp will include learning some of the wonders of the solar system, designing a mini Mars rover and world relay races.

To register by Friday, July 16, visit gswo.org/astrocamp. The cost is $25 and financial assistance is available.

For more information, contact Lynn Bryan at lynnbryan@gswo.org or (419) 225-3056.

FFA members honored

BRADFORD — The May member of the month for the Bradford FFA Chapter goes to Justin Bryan, the single senior in the Bradford FFA chapter this year. Bryan has served on the Bradford FFA officer team as secretary and parliamentarian in various years. He has operated a time-intensive SAE for four years by managing a garden and making salsa with some of the products when everything is ready. He has remained heavily involved in the chapter while attending culinary arts at the Upper Valley Career Center. He competed in several Career Development Events (CDE’s) throughout his years in the FFA. He attended camps, national conventions and state conventions. He was named Star Senior this past year, and in years before was named Star Greenhand and Star Chapter member. After high school, Bryan plans to attend Sinclair Community College to further his education in culinary arts.

The May SAE Spotlight is Isabella Hamilton, a sophomore officer in the Bradford-UVCC chapter. Hamilton has been raising, working with and showing pigs for three years. She spends about an hour a day with them but will start to spend more time with them during the summer in preparation for showing. She has to clean pens, feed and water the pigs, and walks them in the yard with a whip almost every day. She uses different pigs every year because they get butchered after the fair. Hamilton has dedicated a lot of time and effort into her SAE while maintaining a 4.0 and playing sports year-round. She is vice president in the FFA chapter, president of the student council, is class president, a member of the NHS, and is in Spanish Club.