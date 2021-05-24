Troy Christian baseball advances to district final with 8-3 win over Southeastern

TROY — It has already been a pretty successful season for the Troy Christian Eagles baseball team.

They shared the Metro Buckeye Conference title in their final season in the league, won a sectional title last week and added a district semifinal win Monday at Troy’s Market Street diamond with an 8-3 win over Southeastern/

The Eagles, 21-6, will play Fort Loramie — a 9-0 winner over Bradford Monday — for a district title Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.

“We shared the conference, won the sectional and the district semifinal,” Troy Christian coach Tony Ferraro said. “We are guaranteed a medal (Wednesday). But, I want a gold one that says district champion on it.”

On Monday, Troy Christian was efficient at the plate with the eight runs coming on six hits.

Eagles ace Lucas Day, pitching in heat and humidity, battled the whole game to throw a complete game.

But, what may have been as big as anything was the defense turned in by the Eagles three outfielders.

It started in the Southeastern first.

The Trojans already had a run in and the bases-loaded with two outs.

Southeastern’s Gehrig Cordial sent a drive to deep center field and Troy Christian centerfielder Ben Major was able to chase it down to end the inning.

“Let’s be honest,” Ferraro said. “If Ben (Major) doesn’t catch that ball, we are down 4-0. It was a great play and I think it gave us confidence.”

In the fifth inning, Paul McDonald made a diving catch in left field to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Rylee Huber made a diving catch in right field and then got up and threw to Adam Twiss at first base to double the runner off and end the inning.

“How about that,” Ferraro said. “All three of our outfielders made catches that most high school players aren’t going to make.”

After Major’s catch, Troy Christian took the lead for good with two runs in the home first.

Gavin Blore walked and Major singled.

Day singled in Blore and Major scored on Camden Koukol’s fieder’s choice.

Troy Christian opened a 6-1 lead in the second, scoring four runs on two hits.

After Huber blooped a single into right field, McDonald walked.

Connor Frye put down a bunt and when Southeastern threw the ball into the outfield Huber scored and McDonald and Frye ended up on third and second.

McDonald scored on a wild pitch, Major’s sacrifice fly scored Frye and after Day walked, Ethan Twiss doubled him in.

Troy christian added two more runs in the sixth.

Frye singled and scored on Gavin Blore’s single.

Blore would score when Major’s fly ball to the second baseman in short right field turned into a sacrifice fly.

“I thought we did a good job getting runs in,” Ferraro said.

Day hurled a seven-hitter in the heat, striking out seven, walking three and hitting one batter.

“It was almost 90 degrees,” Ferraro said. “On the mound, it was probably close to 110. I was really pleased with the way Lucas (Day) battled out there.”

Now, comes a chance to bring home “Gold” Wednesday.