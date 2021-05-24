Pet of the Week

Meet Lou

Lou is a sweet soul. She just wants to be near her people. Lou is a Boxer mix that is looking for a forever home to spoil her. If you are interested in her please come see her at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.