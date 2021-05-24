Foodies reunite for annual food truck

TROY — After a year’s absence, due to government COVID-19 mandates, the annual Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition returned to the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Committee chairperson Roberta Jacobs said that organizers are very happy with the turnout. Close to 60 food vendors set up at the Miami County Fairgrounds, offering their best culinary choices to visitors.

“It was absolutely amazing to see so many people turn out,” Jacobs said. “Everyone seemed so appreciative and happy.”

This year’s event used a larger footprint for vendors in order to keep social distancing. Jacobs said the larger space worked so well that they will use the same type of plan for next year.

Jacobs said that crowd size in previous years was estimated at 13,000-15,000 and this year’s attendance likely exceeded that.

“We would like to thank the Miami County Public Health Department,” Jacobs said. “They were great to work with.

“Over the course of several months, Jacobs said health department officials worked with the committee on an ever-changing list of guidelines to ensure the event could take place.

The Food Truck Rally Committee extends a “thank you” to the volunteers who made this year’s event a success, Jacobs said, including the Miami County Junior Fair Board.

Winners of the Food Truck Rally culinary competition for 2021 are First place, Smokin Bee Bee Q; Second place, Pretzelfuls; and the dessert winner was Tin Roof.

Judges for the competition were Joseph Graves, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce; Lorna Swisher, Mainstreet Piqua; Marian Scarazzo, retired culinary instructor; and Josh Quick, a local self-proclaimed foodie.

The official hashtag theme for this year’s event was #foodiesreunite.