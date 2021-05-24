Bond set for alleged child rapist

Staff report

TROY — A $750,000 bond was ordered Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court for a Piqua man facing 10 felony counts of rape of a child under age 13.

Christopher Stevens, 33, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child between Nov. 21 and March 26.

Stevens was indicted by the county grand jury on the charges of first-degree rape. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment before Judge Stacy Wall, who set the $750,000 blanket bond for all charges. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 before Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Also pleading not guilty during Monday’s arraignments on charges handed down by the grand jury was Patricia Slagle, 36, of Piqua. She was indicted on felony charges of tamping with evidence, receiving stolen property, theft and breaking and entering.

Wall said Slagle’s criminal record included convictions for theft and felonious assault. She appeared at court on a summons for the arraignment but then was jailed on a warrant from Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear.

A pretrial hearing on the Miami County charges was scheduled for June 1 in Pratt’s court.

A not guilty plea also was made by Anna Litteral, 30, of New Carlisle on charges of felonious assault, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Both assault charges involved police officers associated with her Feb. 16 arrest.

Wall noted Litteral had been released from incarceration for an earlier assault weeks before the Feb. 16 incident. She set Litteral’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety, telling her there were “multiple people at risk by your release.”

A pretrial hearing will be held June 1 before Judge Jeannie Pratt.