Lehman Catholic girls track has record day at NWCC meet

The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team made its last NWCC conference meet one to remember.

The Cavaliers broke five conference records and tied another.

Kiersten Franklin tied the record in the 100-meter dash, 12.30 and broke the record in the 400-meter dash, 58.37.

All four Lehman relays also broke conference records.

The 400 relay (Ella Black, Ella Monnin, Katie McFarland, Lindsey Magoteaux) set a record of 51.69.

In the 800 relay, Black, Franklin, McFarland and Magoteaux combined for a record time of 1:48.69.

In the 1,600 relay, Eva Dexter, Mara O’Leary, McFarland and Caroline Wesner combined for a record time of 4:21.46.

In the 3,200 relay, Wesner, Colleen O’Leary, Dexter and Agnes Schmiesing combined for a record time of 10:23.40.