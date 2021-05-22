From Troy Police Department reports

May 19

THEFT: Catalytic converters were stolen from two company vehicles overnight at Troy Plumbing and Heating.

THEFT: Subject called in that a catalytic converter was taken from his vehicle while parked on Fleet Road. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

MENACING: An officer responded to the 100 block of West Race Street in reference to a menacing complaint. One male, Dustin Boyer, 27, of Troy, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and driving upon a curb. One female, Jessica Boyer, 27, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DUS: An officer performed a traffic stop on West Main Street and the driver was cited for DUS.

ASSAULT: A resident reported that another male came to collect money that was borrowed and punched the resident in the face.

May 20

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: An officer made contact with a male, Douglas Fessler, 55, of Troy, parked in front of a home in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue. The males was found to be intoxicated and transported to Motel 6 and cited for open container.

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to an address on Imperial Court in reference to a possible burglary that was not in progress. The suspect was later identified and located. Charges will be filed on the suspect for burglary.

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer responded to the Troy Bus Garage for a report of a vehicle failing to stop for a school bus with its red lights and stop sign activated. An adult male was cited for stopping for buses and DUS.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An officer responded to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree for a report of criminal damaging. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to Motel 6 for a report of an intoxicated male who passed out in the stairwell. He was transported to UVMC for treatment and issued citations for open containers and disorderly conduct.