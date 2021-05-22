Schlarman celebrating 50th anniversary

TROY — Ken and Mary (Nance) Schlarman of Troy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on May 15, 1971, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, with the Rev. Harry Hoffmaster officiating.

They are the parents of Tina (Louis) Mertz, of Houston, Ohio; Jeff (Missy) Schlarman, of Troy; and Teresa (Craig) Knouff, of Houston, Ohio. They have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mary worked at Upper Valley Medical Center and Joann Fabrics, and is currently retired. Ken is retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

The couple celebrated with a family gathering on May 15, 2021.