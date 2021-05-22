Restaurant inspections

From Piqua Health Department reports:

April 5

Taco Bell, 1238 E. Ash St., Piqua — The plastic food containers need a more thorough cleaning. Provide quat test strips so the amount of sanitizer can be checked. Quat and chlorine are not interchangeable.

April 12

Family Dollar Store, 633 W. High St., Piqua — There are still signs of mice in facility. Increase frequency of pest control treatment, increase level of sanitation and make sure all doors close tightly. The floors need to be cleaned under shelving units.

April 13

American Legion Post 184, Piqua — Food employee did not have hair restrained. Must control hair so it does not become a source of contamination. The hood by the bar area needs to be cleaned.

April 19

Piqua Junior Baseball, P.O. Box 184, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

April 26

Winans Chocolates and Coffee, 8090 Looney Road, Piqua — There are boxes in front of the hand sink. Keep the hand sink accessible at all times so hands can be washed. Provide paper towels at hand sink so hands can be properly washed. Provide thermometer for the back refrigerator so its temperature can be monitored.

April 27

A Learning Place, 201 Robert M. Davis Parkway, Piqua — Observed signs of mice in the kitchen. Increase level of sanitation. Remove un-used items and contact pest control company to eliminate pests. Replace missing ceiling tiles. The plumbing for the three-compartment sink is leaking. Repair.

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

May 3

• Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed an open snap mouse trap below the chip/pretzel shelf. The PIC stated the snap trap would be removed.

Improper storage of food items. In the beer cooler, observed packaged food items such as cream cheese and various containerized dips stored directly on the ground. Ensure food items are stored on shelving or surfaces at least 6” up and off the floor.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. The walk-in freezer (WIF) surfaces are constructed of unapproved wood. PIC in discussion with commercial refer company to have WIF quoted for reconstruction.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The condensing unit to the beer cooler was observed to have a continuous drip leaking into a catch basin. Also, the condensation line in the cold deli case was observed leaking water into a catch bin. Repair these issues.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The deli hand sink was observed with a water leak and drainage issue. PIC stated a new hand sink has been ordered for replacement.

Corrected during inspection; critical violations:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the meat cooler, observed raw chicken on a meat rack being stored above raw pork. Upon informing the PIC, the chicken was moved below the pork.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the retail cold case outside of the meat department, observed turkey and roast beef sandwiches holding between 46-47 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the sandwiches were voluntarily pulled from the retail holding case.

Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed 2 packs of expired Gerber blueberry apple baby foods. Upon informing the PIC, these items were voluntarily damaged out.

Repeat violations:

Plumbing fixtures unclean. The plumbing fixtures in the employee restroom were observed unclean at the time of inspection. Ensure cleaning is taking place at a frequent enough basis to keep the restrooms clean. If no longer cleanable, then replace.

Facility not maintained clean. The meat cooler wall behind the meat grinder was observed with a build-up of residual substances. Along the walls and in harder to reach areas, enhance the cleaning frequency of these surfaces to prevent such build-ups.

May 4

• Abbott Nutrition, 1 Abbott Parkway, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• The Crazy Redhead Canteen, 1339 Sterling Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Simply Sweet, 11020 W. Frederick-Garland Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Kiwanis Club, 250 Crestwood Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat violations:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, PIC could not provide proof of a manager certified individual.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Walk-in cooler shelves were not in good repair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Shelves in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris. Shelves next to the hot holding case were observed with a thick dust coating.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility and inside the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris.

Ventilation not sufficient. At the time of inspection, the hood vent system above the grill was not in good working condition and the facility was smoky.

• Clark’s Pizzeria LLC, 420 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 5

• Abbott Labs 2, 2 Abbott Parkway, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• ITW Food Equipment Group Micro, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Cassano’s, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Improper disposal of condensation and other nonsewage liquids. Observed a large rubbermaid container of grease water and degreaser underneath the 3-compartment sink. Upon questioning, it was determined that disposal of this liquid was going down the “sink.” The disposal of this liquid should be done in an approved system.

Corrected during inspection; critical violations:

PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon questioning the PIC, it was determined that food contact surfaces are cleaned and sanitized “daily.” Food contact surfaces shall be cleaned and sanitized at least every 4 hours or as often as necessary.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed a container of steak patty’s in the sandwich prep cooler dated 4/23 – 4/30. Upon questioning, it was determined that the date sticker was incorrect. The PIC was unaware of when the steak patty’s were pulled, thus they were voluntarily discarded. Also discussed date marking should be for 7 total days with the day of preparation being counted as day 1.

Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed 3 unlabeled working spray bottles being stored underneath the 3-compartment sink. Upon questioning the PIC, the contents of the spray bottles were unknown. The unknown substances were disposed of appropriately at the time of inspection. Ensure spray bottles are properly labeled once filled.

Repeat violations:

No sanitizer test kit available. Facility was observed to have bleach test strips but the sanitizer being used in the facility is quaternary ammonium. Obtain the proper test strips.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed unclean at the time of inspection: 1. The interior surfaces of all reach-in cooler units (food debris build-up) 2. The exterior handles to reach-in prep cooler doors (food residues) 3. The interior surfaces of the utensil drawer on the pizza prep line

Facility not maintained clean. Along the walls and behind/underneath equipment, food debris, dust, dirt and other residues were observed built-up. By the mop basin, standing water was observed pooling on the floor. Enhance the cleaning frequency in these areas throughout the RFE to prevent build-ups.

May 6

• Newton Local Schools, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Gustin Concessions 1 & 2, 5055 E. Snyder Road, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Concord Elementary School, 3145 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Bethel Local School, 7490 S. State Route 201, Tipp City — Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Observed food employees not wearing hair restraints at the time of inspection. Food employees shall effectively restrain hair while working with exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, linens, single-service articles, etc.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. The facility was without a means to properly test the high temp dish machine. Obtain irreversible heat strips or a dish plate thermometer to test the surface utensil temperature of food contact surfaces to ensure they are reaching at least 160F.

Corrected during inspection; critical violations:

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. The cheeseburgers on the hot holding service line were tempted holding between 100-105 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the cheeseburgers were reheated in the oven to 165F and placed back in the hot holding cabinet prior to service at 135F or above.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the walk-in cooler, dressing bottles were observed with date labels from 4/13. Upon informing the PIC, these dressings were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

May 7

• Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Wiping cloths were observed out on the prep table, not kept in sanitizing solution.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The ice machine was observed leaking and pooling water onto the floor. PIC stated a work order has already been placed for the ice machine issue to be addressed.

Corrected during inspection; critical violations:

Person in charge not ensuring proper cooling. PIC stated they are not taking temperatures of cooling food to make sure it is cooled properly. Discussed proper cooling procedures with PIC, and the need to monitor the temperature of food as it cools.

Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Unknown liquid in unlabeled spray bottle were dumped down the handwashing sink. Hand sinks are to be used for no other purposes than to wash the hands. Upon informing the PIC, the remainder of the liquid was disposed of in the mop basin.

Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Through questioning, it was determined that food prep surfaces are cleaned and sanitized daily. Discussed with PIC that food contact surfaces shall be cleaned and sanitized at least every 4 hours or as often as necessary to prevent potential contamination.

Repeat:

No soap at handwashing sink(s). The hand sink by the 3 compartment sink was without soap at the time of inspection.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The fans in the walk-in cooler were observed with a mold-like build up. Food splatter was observed on the walls of the walk-in cooler. Racks in the walk-in cooler had food debris and build up. The interior surfaces and racks of reach-in coolers and freezers had food debris The wired racking units behind the prep line had grease residual accumulation The exterior/interior surfaces of the microwave ovens had food splatter and residues

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors throughout, especially along the walls/cove base finish areas and underneath/behind equipment with dirt, grease and food residues built up. The walls behind the dish machine were observed with a black mold-like growth. Enhance the cleaning frequency in these areas to preclude accumulation and to prevent the attractant of pests.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed broken/missing floor tiles throughout the facility.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat violations:

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the main kitchen prep cooler, observed two bottles of house made thousand island dressing out of date (4/23 and 4/30). Upon informing the PIC, these sauces were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the small prep top cooler next to the kitchen hand sink, observed hard boiled eggs with shells removed without a proper date label. In the main prep unit, observed several sliced meats without date marks. Upon informing the PIC, the prep date (5/6) was placed on all undated TCS food items.

Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed a spray bottle with an unknown substance and no label to identify its contents. Upon informing the PIC, the contents within the spray bottle were voluntarly disposed of.

Corrected during inspection: Employee personal items stored in contact with food equipment and single service items. Observed employee backpack, hat, and jackets stored on food equipment and racks. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were moved.