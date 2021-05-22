Piqua’s Medley gets district sweep in sprints; Troy’s Hutchinson, Tipp’s Ring, Owen win district titles

TROY — Piqua sprinter Jasiah Medley has been out in front all year.

So, why should it change at the Troy D-I district track and field meet Friday night.

Medley won the 100, 10.90 and 200, 21.96 and anchored Piqua’s 400 relay (with Cory Miller, Ca’ron Coleman and Sam Schmiesing) to a fourth-place finish in 43.75 to advance to next week’s regional meet at Wayne High School.

“I did (expect to sweep the 100 and 200),” Medley said. “I knew I had put the hard work in at the beginning of the season, so yes and no (on expecting to have the kind of season he has had).”

And Medley looks forward to the biggest challenge of his season next week.

“I love running against faster runners,” he said. “I know it will be strong competition. I want run as fast as it takes to get to state.”

TROY

The Troy boys led the three Miami County teams Friday night, finishing fourth.

And, while Gavin Hutchinson may have had to wait a year for the opportunity, it was well worth the wait Friday night in the 800-meter run.

Hutchinson, a sophomore, won the 800 in 1:58.23, holding off a strong group of runners down the backstretch.

“I was hoping to do this last year, but that (the spring season being postponed) is over with,” Hutchinson said. “I was able to get stronger and do it this year. I thought I could win, I just had to go do it.”

And he enjoyed doing it on his home track.

“I had a lot of my buddies here,” he said pointing up to the crowd. “It felt good to be able to do it here. I usually have a pretty strong finish, so I felt good coming off the curve. I would like to run a sub 1:55 (under 1;55) next week.”

Troy had three other boys earn regional berths Friday night.

Zach Ray, who had advanced in the discus on Wednesday, took third in the shot put, 50-0.

Josh Lovitt took fourth in the 1,600, 4:39.03 and Will Schaefer took fourth in the 3,200, 10:19.12.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe finished fifth overall as a team and had two district champions.

Sophomore Gannon Owen won the 3,200 in 10:05.98 and junior Grayson Ring won the high jump, 6-1.

Owen took the lead early in the 3,200 and never gave it up.

“I look to go out in front,” Owen said. “I like to add five-second surges to keep me in a good pace. When I ran a sub-10 (under 10 minutes in the 3,200 earlier this season), that put me in elite company. The competition next week will push me to run faster.”

Ring took the high jump by clearing 6-1.

“There was one guy that was seeded at 6-8,” Ring said. “He went out at six-foot, so I took advantage of the opportunity.”

Ring remembers his freshman year at district.

“I think I was going around 5-4,” he said with a smile. “I worked hard and got a lot bigger and stronger. A lot has changed since then.”

Ring has a PR of 6-3.

“I want to go higher than that (next week at regionals),” Ring said. “I want to get 6-6 and get to state. A lot of it is mental. I didn’t have any misses tonight, but you can’t let it get in your head when you miss.”

The D-I regional will be held Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School.