Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

May 19

FIREARM: A deputy responded to an assist citizen at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. A resident responded to turn in a firearm per court order. The firearm was booked into the property, and the subject was given documentation for his attorney.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of North Lostcreek-Shelby Road, Fletcher, on a fraud complaint. After further investigation, the reporting party advised she had received a call from an unknown subject claiming her Social Security number and bank accounts had been compromised. The suspect requested personal information, which was given. The reporting party requested the incident be documented in case any further issues would occur.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to an assault complaint at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. After further investigation, Nicole Reeder and Jessica Smith were both charged with disorderly conduct.

May 20

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy responded to Miami East High School in reference to a vehicle that had passed a school bus while having its red lights on. The driver and owner of the vehicle were later issued a citation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of County Road 25-A for a theft complaint. A window air conditioning unit was stolen from a trailer. This case is pending further investigation.

TRAFFIC STOP: While on patrol in the area of East US Route 36, a deputy viewed a vehicle headed eastbound. The vehicle was recorded traveling at 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon speaking with the driver, it was determined he was operating under a non-compliance suspended license. The driver was issued a citation for speed and driving under suspension.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to a criminal damage complaint. It was advised that the windows of a residence were broken and tools were sitting outside of the broken windows. Upon further investigation, one suspect was chased down and caught. The other suspect was later located as well. Both were placed in custody for breaking and entering.