Hospice House seeks volunteers

TROY — As construction of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s new Hospice House nears completion, the not-for-profit hospice is recruiting volunteers for its new inpatient care center, which is scheduled to open later this summer.

“We’re looking for volunteers for our world-class Hospice House,” said Amy LeVan, director of Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice. “They will greet patient families, assist them, and escort them to their loved ones’ rooms.”

The Hospice House volunteers also will bring a hospitality cart to patients and families to help make them more comfortable during their stay. They will stop at patient rooms to offer refreshments, coloring pages for children, and comfort items for patients, such as puzzles, magazines and stuffed animals.

Located at 3230 N. County Road 25-A in Troy, the new facility will have 12 patient-care rooms, an interfaith chapel, spa room, private meeting spaces for families, and a large family room. Patient rooms will feature exterior doors that allow views and access to the outdoors.

The Hospice House will provide a home-like environment for patients with symptom management needs while receiving hospice care, as well as house the administrative offices to support the entire interdisciplinary care team. The new building also will have space for staff training and community support and education.

Volunteers provide a variety of services for the patients and families of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Visiting with patients, delivering supplies, assisting with office duties, and making keepsake items for patients and families are just a few ways volunteers donate their time. In addition, veteran volunteers assist with veteran recognition ceremonies as part of the American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many volunteer activities were put on hold. However, volunteers served wherever they could to support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County while following COVID-19 guidelines.

“These volunteer positions in our new Hospice House are another way that our volunteers can continue to make a difference in the lives of our patients and families,” LeVan said. “They can provide additional comfort and care that our patients and families deserve as they face life-limiting illnesses.”